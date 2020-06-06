Sharara oilfield to reopen soon, official says

Libya’s Sharara oilfield, the country’s largest, will be reopened soon, the Head of the Petroleum Facilities Guards said on Saturday.

Ali Al-Theib told a local TV Channel in Libya that work at the Sharara and El-Feel oilfields will be resumed soon,however; he did not specify an exact date for the reopening of the oilfields.

El-Sharara oilfield produces more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, forming roughly one third of the oil-rich country’s production.

El-Sharara and El-Feel oilfields were shut down earlier this year along with other fields and ports when Haftar insturcted tribal loyalists to blockade oil production to use it as a pressing card in the negotiations in Berlin Conference at the time.

In the meantime, the two oilfields are still under the control of forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, whose forces had been defeated in southern Tripoli and Tarhouna in the last couple of days.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation announced earlier on Friday that Hamada field valve had been reopened and that it would he pumping oil into the Al-Zawiya Refinery.