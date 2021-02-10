Siyala calls for Arab support in deporting foreign forces from Libya

Government of National Accord’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Siyala called on Arab Countries for support in the effort to expel all foreign and mercenary forces from Libya.

During his speech at a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, Siyala stated that the continued presence of foreign forces in Libya represents a real threat to Libyan and Arab national security.

The United Nations has estimated that over 20,000 foreign troops remain in Libya distributed over 10 military bases and emphasised the danger of their continued presence that violates a vital provision of the ceasefire agreement signed in October of last year.

The departure of mercenary forces from Libya has been a matter that many international governments and human rights bodies weighed on, with an overwhelming majority calling for the immediate departure of these forces to grant the Libyan people back sovereignty over their country.

The deadline for the departure of foreign forces has come and gone and no moves have been observed on the ground by the troops to depart the north African nation.