SOHR: Flights meant to return Syrian mercenaries are being cancelled

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that mercenaries meant to be departing Libya as stipulated the ceasefire agreement signed in Libya are merely being replaced by other fighters on the ground.

the SOHR also added that a return flight meant to take back a batch of 140 Syrian mercenaries from Libya was cancelled, igniting anger among the fighters were supposed to return to Syria.

This is the second cancellation of a flight meant to be carrying Syrian mercenaries in two weeks.

The departure of mercenary forces from Libya has been a matter of international and regional interest, with an overwhelming call from most governments for the estimated 20,000 troops still deployed in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and leave the country.

The deadline for the departure of foreign forces has come and gone and no moves have been observed on the ground by the troops to depart the north African nation.