Libya

SOHR: Flights meant to return Syrian mercenaries are being cancelled

The second flight meant to be carrying Syrian fighters out of Libya and back to their homeland was canceled according to the SOHR

BY Libyan Express

Libyan Foreign Minister this week stated that the continued presence of foreign fighters is a direct threat to national and regional security. [Photo: Getty Images]
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that mercenaries meant to be departing Libya as stipulated the ceasefire agreement signed in Libya are merely being replaced by other fighters on the ground.

the SOHR also added that a return flight meant to take back a batch of 140 Syrian mercenaries from Libya was cancelled, igniting anger among the fighters were supposed to return to Syria.

This is the second cancellation of a flight meant to be carrying Syrian mercenaries in two weeks.

The departure of mercenary forces from Libya has been a matter of international and regional interest, with an overwhelming call from most governments for the estimated 20,000 troops still deployed in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and leave the country.

The deadline for the departure of foreign forces has come and gone and no moves have been observed on the ground by the troops to depart the north African nation.

 

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Kubis and Al-Menfi discusses strengthening the political process in Libya

Libya

Kubis and Saleh discuss recent developments in Libya

Libya

Siyala calls for Arab support in deporting foreign forces from Libya

Libya

Parliament in the process of convening to hold a vote of confidence in the new…

Submit a Correction

For: SOHR: Flights meant to return Syrian mercenaries are being cancelled

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.