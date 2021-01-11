Task force assigned to protect a historical landmark

The Office of the Prosecutor General assigned a force to protect the Libyan Studies Centre and prevent it from being taken over by any party under any claims.

This comes after attempts by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) to take control of the headquarters of the centre and demanding its evacuation by occupants, leaving millions of historical documents at risk.

The Libyan Studies Centre contains over 27 million documents preserving Libyan history and is classified by UNESCO as a human heritage institution.

The GAIAE has set claim to the land the building is on since 2007 and is now demanding the headquarters be handed over for overdue rent payments.

The Studies Centre received an order to raise the payment to 96,000LYD a month, after failing to meet this demand, the GAIAE gave them just three days to hand over the building or have it be taken.