Temporary Libyan government will be chosen in Switzerland

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced yesterday evening that following the vote for a selection mechanism for temporary executive authority, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) will meet in Switzerland in early February to elect their interim executives.

The nomination period will last one week, closing on 28 January, As of yesterday, candidates intending to run for the three seats on the governing Presidential Council have one week to declare their intention. An 18-member LPDF committee representing various regions of Libya will decide their fate while the entire 75-member LPDF will elect an interim Prime Minister.

The candidates have to abide by a United Nations developed technical guidance forms for the submission of candidacies per the eligibility criteria adopted by the LPDF in Tunis in mid-November.

A three-member verification committee of the LPDF will be formed to verify the candidacies submitted following the relevant requirements and tasked to compile the final lists of candidates for the Presidency Council for each region and the post of Prime Minister.

Following the end of the nomination period, UNSMIL will convene the LPDF in Switzerland for the voting process from 1 to 5 February 2021 to select an interim government leading to the 2021 elections in December.