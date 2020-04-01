Ten COVID-19 cases, Zero deaths and Zero recoveries in Libya

By Libyan Express

Three Coronavirus cases are now registered in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
Libya has registered two new case of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the number of total cases to ten.

The cases have been all isolated at the hospitals, according to the Libyan National Center for Disease Control.

Related Posts

Turn the table: Hashtag in Libya aims to call out corrupt GNA officials

Human Rights Watch warns of Coronavirus outbreak in Libyan prisons

The National Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday that none of the ten cases has either died or recovered, giving no further information about their conditions.

Meanwhile, Libya had put in place several preventive measures agaisnt the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, including curfews, ban on travel outside Libya and inside it.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Turn the table: Hashtag in Libya aims to call out corrupt GNA officials

Libya

Human Rights Watch warns of Coronavirus outbreak in Libyan prisons

Libya

WHO ranks Libya as a high-risk country amid Coronavirus outbreak

Libya

Misurata urges Libya’s Presidential Council to cut ties with UAE, Egypt and…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept