Ten COVID-19 cases, Zero deaths and Zero recoveries in Libya

Libya has registered two new case of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the number of total cases to ten.

The cases have been all isolated at the hospitals, according to the Libyan National Center for Disease Control.

The National Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday that none of the ten cases has either died or recovered, giving no further information about their conditions.

Meanwhile, Libya had put in place several preventive measures agaisnt the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, including curfews, ban on travel outside Libya and inside it.