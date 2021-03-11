Libya

The UN congratulates Libya on the confirmation of its new Government of National Unity

UNSMIL congratulates the Libyan people on the successful confirmation of their new government and commands the efforts of the parliament

BY Libyan Express

The UN called the confirmation a historic moment that signifies permanent change in Libyan history. [Photo: UN]
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) extended their congratulations to the Libyan people for the approval by the House of Representatives of the new interim Government of National Unity (GNU) that will lead the country in the period leading to national elections in December of this year.

In a statement, UNSMIL applauded members of the reunified Libyan parliament for putting their country first and coming together on a historic day to help rebuild Libya after ten years of instability.

“Libya has now a genuine opportunity to move forward towards unity, stability, prosperity, reconciliation and to fully restore its sovereignty.” The statement read.

UNSMIL also commended the efforts of the Libyan political dialogue forum and its members for conducting their patriotic duties that led to this landmark moment in the history of Libya.

The international organization concluded by praising the efforts of all Libyan parties, nationally and locally as well as the work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and elders and notables of Sirte and all of Libya.

Yesterday, after proceedings that stalled for a long three days, Libya’s House of Representatives finally granted the Government of National Unity their vote of confidence with an overwhelming majority of 132 votes.

House Speaker Aguila Saleh announced that Libya’s new government will be sworn in next Monday, 15 March in Benghazi.

