The US encourages economic transparency in Libya

The US reiterates support for the UNSMIL and the importance of transparency in distributing public funds

BY Libyan Express

US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland met with Minister of Finance of Government of National Accord, Faraj Bomtari.
US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland met with Minister of Finance of Government of National Accord, Faraj Bomtari.

In a statement released by the US embassy in Libya, the US ambassador reiterated support for the UN Support Mission in Libya’s (UNSMIL) call to convene senior Libyan technocrats and policymakers for a much-needed dialogue on the economic challenges facing Libya.

Norland also stated that the US supports the current state of freezing all oil and gas income as an exceptional measure until a transparent mechanism is in place to distribute the revenues fairly while urging that a solution to the conflict over the oil revenue is reached as soon as possible for the sake and benefit of all Libyan people.

The Ambassador stressed that Libya’s resources must be protected and distributed fairly and transparently to the public and that all those who stand in the way of that for the sake of individual gain should be held accountable for their actions.

Noting the important role that Libya’s private sector must play in diversifying the country’s economy, the Ambassador discussed ways in which USAID programs could support government efforts to empower districts and cities to play a greater role in delivering services to the Libyan public.

Norland also highlighted that the measures addressed in the meeting are critical to developing a business climate that will attract the U.S. and other foreign investment for the benefit of all Libyans.

A letter of cooperation was signed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Finance that outlines ongoing U.S. support to helping Libyan authorities earn the trust and confidence of the Libyan public that public resources are managed transparently and in the best interest of the people.

