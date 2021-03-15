The US will hold accountable any party that obstructs the Libyan political process

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement on behalf of his government welcoming the confirmation of Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) and warned that the US is prepared to hold anyone accountable for intervening in Libya’s political process.

“On behalf of President Biden, I congratulate the Libyan people on establishing a Government of National Unity that will guide Libya to national elections on December 24, 2021.” The statement read.

“All Libyans deserve this chance to choose their leaders through the democratic process, reestablish their sovereignty free from foreign interference and violence, and secure a brighter future after painful years of civil conflict and political upheaval.” He went on.

Sullivan added that the US is committed to supporting Libya’s national elections and will hold accountable any party that seeks to undermine the electrical map the Libyans have established.

The statement continued: “The empty logic of military escalation has failed. It is long past time for foreign countries sending mercenaries and weapons that harm innocent Libyans to begin their withdrawal and respect the resounding Libyan calls for a peaceful political transition.”

The White House statement concluded by stressing that “Now is the opportunity for Libyans to lay down their arms, resolve their differences peacefully, subscribe to a new era of law and order, and write for themselves a more stable and prosperous chapter in their history.”

The issue of foreign mercenaries in Libya continues to be one of international interest as nations across the globe call for the removal of all foreign factors from Libya to respect the ongoing political process in the country.

The continued presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement signed late last year that stipulated that all foreign forces infringing on Libyan sovereignty must leave within 90 days.

The UN recently estimated that at least 20,000 foreign troops are still deployed in Libya acting outside the law and obstructing the path to peace and stability.