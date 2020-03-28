Three UAE cargo planes arrive in pro-Haftar airbase in eastern Libya

Libya’s UN-recognized government said Saturday it has detected the arrival of three military cargo planes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to an airbase controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya. 

In a statement, the government-led Volcano of Rage Operation said the planes took off from the Sweihan airbase in Abu Dhabi and arrived in Al-Khadim airbase in the city of Al-Marj.

The internationally recognized government said previously that it had detected the arrival of several foreign cargo planes to airbases controlled by Haftar.

