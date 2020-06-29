Business

Tribal leaders in Libya “reopen oil fields” and authorize Haftar to negotiate procedures

BY Libyan Express

Tribal leaders say in a statement they “opened oil”. [Photo: Capture of a video by the tribe leader on Facebook]
A tribal leader in Libya’s oil-producing region on Monday indicated tribes there were ending a blockade on output and exports, saying “we opened the oil”, and have handed authority to Haftar’s forces to negotiate a restart in production with the “international community.”

However, some other tribal leaders in the region did not take part in the issuing of the statement, which came after the National Oil Corporation said international talks were under way over a resumption in production.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed Monday there have been ongoing negotiations to resume oil production over the past several weeks with the between the GNA, NOC and regional countries, under the supervision of the UN and the US.

The NOC is hopeful that those regional countries will lift the blockade allowing NOC to resume its vital work for the benefit of all the Libyan people.

The NOC said it is determined that the agreement will guarantee transparency and that oil revenues will achieve social justice for all Libyans.

It also intends the agreement will include solutions to protect the oil facilities and make sure they are never used as a military target or a political bargaining chip again.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Libyan state oil firm hopeful regional countries behind oil blockade will lift it

Libya

Wolfgang Ischinger: EU should threaten military action in Libya

Libya

US warns of Russian buildup threatening Eastern Mediterranean and Europe via Libya

Libya

Libyan Army under GNA determined to “cleanse Sirte and Jufra of…

Submit a Correction

For: Tribal leaders in Libya “reopen oil fields” and authorize Haftar to negotiate procedures

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.