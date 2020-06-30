Libya

Turkey accuses France of helping increase Russian presence in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Turkish Foreign Minister Mavlut Çavuşoğlu. [Photo: A.A.]
Turkey accused on Tuesday NATO ally France of trying to increase Russia’s role in Libya, despite the fact that the alliance sees Moscow as a threat.

“NATO sees Russia as a threat on the hand, but NATO ally France is trying to increase Russia’s presence in Libya on the other,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

“Even though we [Turkey] appear to be on opposite sides with Russia, we are working not to worsen the situation, but to achieve a cease-fire,” Cavusoglu added.

He added that France supported “a putschist, a pirate, Khalifa Khaftar” in opposition to UN Security Council decisions, referring to the renegade general based in eastern Libya.

