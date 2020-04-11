Turkey sends medical supplies to Libya amid Coronavirus pandemic

By Libyan Express

Turkey sends medical supplies to Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
Turkey on Friday sent medical supplies to Libya to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has infected 1.6 million people worldwide and claimed nearly 96,000 lives in 185 countries.

“At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the preventative measures against COVID-19 virus, medical supplies were sent to our Libyan brothers and our military training cooperation and consultancy teams who are on duty in the region,” the country’s National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Related Posts

US refuses Algerian pick for UN envoy position in Libya

Al-Sweihli: Is ‘EU’s Operation Irini’ siding with warlord Haftar!

Turkey has been helping a number of countries to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It has sent supplies such as protective equipment and sanitizers to Balkan countries, as well as Spain, Italy and the U.K., among others.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

US refuses Algerian pick for UN envoy position in Libya

Libya

Al-Sweihli: Is ‘EU’s Operation Irini’ siding with warlord Haftar!

Libya

UN condemns Haftar’s rocket attacks on Tripoli’s Al-Khadra hospital

Libya

Libya sends 30 doctors to Italy to help combat COVID-19

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept