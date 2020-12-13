Turkey to extend military deployments in Libya

A motion to extend the deployment of troops in Libya for additional 18 months was submitted to the Turkish Parliament this Saturday.

The motion, which was signed by the president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that the permanent ceasefire, peace and political process in Libya are of vital importance to the state of Turkey.

The motion is set to be debated in Parliament on Dec. 18

“The risks and threats are coming from Libya to Turkey and the whole region. In the case of restart of the so-called Libyan National Army attacks and the clashes, Turkey’s interests both in the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected,” The motion said.

The motion stressed that the aim of sending Turkish forces to Libya is to protect national interests and to take all necessary precautions against security dangers that come from illegal armed groups in the North African nation.

It also added the in keeping with the Memorandum of Security and Military Cooperation signed in 2019 with Libya, it will continue to provide training and consultancy support to Libya.

The MoU signed in 2019 between Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), includes involves technical information, support, development, maintenance, repair, planning and material support and training and consultancy services regarding the use of weapons system and equipment.