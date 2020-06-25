Turkish Foreign Minister: Paris aims to restore old colonial rule in Libya

Turkey has criticized France’s remarks on Ankara’s support for the internationally recognised government in Libya, saying Paris aims to restore old colonial rule in Libya.

These comments came days after French President Emmanuel Macron launched a furious verbal attack on Turkey’s conduct in Libya, accusing it of playing a “dangerous game” that can no longer be tolerated.

In an interview on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “France is attempting to divide Libya. It wants to go back to old colonial times.”

Criticising France’s support for Haftar, Cavusoglu accused Paris of itself playing a “dangerous game” in Libya, saying its role contradicts UN resolutions and its position as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Many countries have started to take sides with the UN-recognised legitimate government. This is a positive reflection of our cooperation [with the GNA],” he said.