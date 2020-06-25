Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister: Paris aims to restore old colonial rule in Libya

BY Libyan Express
Turkish Foreign Minister Mavlut Çavuşoğlu. [Photo: A.A.]

Turkey has criticized France’s remarks on Ankara’s support for the internationally recognised government in Libya, saying Paris aims to restore old colonial rule in Libya.

These comments came days after French President Emmanuel Macron launched a furious verbal attack on Turkey’s conduct in Libya, accusing it of playing a “dangerous game” that can no longer be tolerated.

In an interview on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “France is attempting to divide Libya. It wants to go back to old colonial times.”

Criticising France’s support for Haftar, Cavusoglu accused Paris of itself playing a “dangerous game” in Libya, saying its role contradicts UN resolutions and its position as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Many countries have started to take sides with the UN-recognised legitimate government. This is a positive reflection of our cooperation [with the GNA],” he said.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Italian Foreign Minister visits Tripoli and discusses more cooperation with…

Libya

Turkey slams France’s comments on Ankara’s GNA support

Libya

Syria publicly announces support for Haftar, Egypt’s intervention plan in Libya

Libya

UN Human Rights Council to send fact-finding mission to Libya over abuses since 2016

Submit a Correction

For: Turkish Foreign Minister: Paris aims to restore old colonial rule in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.