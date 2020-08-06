Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister says proposal to surrender to GNA control of Sirte and Jufra is under negotiations

BY Libyan Express

Meeting for Turkish FM and Libya’s Al-Sarraj in Tripoli. [Photo: GNA]
The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, along with his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo, held talks on Thursday with the Libyan Government of National Accord’s Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The three officials discussed the latest developments in the Libya crisis and steps for a political solution.

He said that there has been a proposal to surrender Sirte and Jufra to the GNA, but talks were still underway.

“Even if there is no officially declared ceasefire, calm reigns on the ground” for now, Cavusoglu told reporters after the meeting. But “Libya’s problem persists”, he added.

A “durable” ceasefire should mean that the GNA, Libya’s “legitimate government”, is able to spread its control to the east of Tripoli, in areas currently held by Khalifa Haftar’s forces, Cavusoglu said.

Haftar, he added, “still does not believe in a political solution and can attack Tripoli any time”.

