Libya

US passes ‘Libya Stabilisation Act’

The Libya Stabilization Act clarifies and strengthens American policy in support of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Libyan.

BY Libyan Express

US to impose sanctions on any foreign intervention in Libya. [Photo: Getty]
The US Congress today passed the Libya Stabilisation Act’ which will impose sanctions on any foreign parties who stand to undermine Libya’s peace and prosperity.

The act was introduced in 2019 by Representative Ted Deutch of Florida, and includes property- and visa-blocking sanctions on any foreign entity that engages in significant actions threatening peace or stability in Libya and knowingly engages any foreign person in Libya on behalf of Russia in a military capacity as well as partaking in serious human rights violations in Libya.

The bill also authorizes U.S. support for efforts to strengthen good governance, promote anti-corruption, and foster economic recovery both during and after a negotiated political conflict.

