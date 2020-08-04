UAE is causing problems by meddling in Libya’s domestic affairs, Army official says

The spokesman for the Libyan Army’s Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Room, Abdelhadi Drah has told a local Libyan TV channel that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a “cancerous cell” among Arab societies in the region, saying that the Gulf country has caused deep problems in Yemen and Syria, and now in Libya.

Drah added that the UAE has also supported the illegitimate eastern-based forces loyal to putschist Khalifa Haftar in Libya since the beginning of the conflict, reminding that the UAE tried to create chaos in both Tunisia and Algeria.

He added that the UAE aims to militarize Libya as it did Egypt, and said that the problems in the Arab countries have a link to the UAE as Abu Dhabi government is a cancerous cell among Arabs.

Meanwhile, Turkey lashed out at the UAE on Friday over what it called “malicious” actions in Libya.

Turkey backs the United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in western Libya, while the illegitimate Haftar forces are supported by the UAE, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia and France.

“Abu Dhabi does what it does in Libya, does what it does in Syria. All of it is being recorded. At the right place and time, the accounts will be settled,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in an interview with the Qatari TV station Al Jazeera.

“It is necessary to ask Abu Dhabi where this hostility, where these intentions, where this jealousy comes from,” he said, according to the account of the interview published on the Turkish Defense Ministry’s website.