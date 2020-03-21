UN condemns Haftar’s attacks on civilians in Tripoli

By Libyan Express

United Nations Mission in Libya – UNSMIL. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday condemned the attacks on civilians in Libya, a day after indiscriminate shelling killed 4 children in southern Tripoli.

“Four young women and girls aged between 14-20 killed, and five others, including a 11-year-old child, were injured yesterday in a senseless indiscriminate shelling affecting a civilian neighborhood in Ain Zara, reportedly by LNA forces (Libyan National Army),” the UMSMIL said in a statement.

“Appalled by this bloody attack, which comes hours after the international calls for a humanitarian pause, UNSMIL reiterates its strong condemnation of such indiscriminate attacks affecting civilians and renews its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the statement said.

Comments

