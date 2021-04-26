UN delegation arrives in Sirte to participate in the meeting of the 5 + 5 Commission

The delegation from the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) arrived in Sirte, Libya, for the fourth meeting of the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission.

The Commission is due to meet today, according to the Libyan News Agency (LANA), following the arrival of members of the Joint Military Commission of the two parties.

According to Commission sources, the Joint Military Commission will look into what had been agreed upon during previous meetings on the framework for enforcing the permanent ceasefire signed in Geneva on October 23, 2020, in the presence of a representative of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Sources also reported that the Commission will be reviewing the reports of the Security and Police Sub-Committees’ work, as well as the clearance of mines and war remnants, in preparation for the opening of the coastal road between Sirte and Misrata.

The withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from Libyan territory, as well as other issues decided upon at last month’s Joint Military Commission of 5 + 5 meeting in Sirte, will be discussed and evaluated.