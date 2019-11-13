UN envoy, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss solutions to Libya’s conflict

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday met with the United Nations envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame to discuss ways to resolve the crisis in Libya.

During the meeting, Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt’s call for reaching a comprehensive political settlement in Libya in a way that preserves the unity and integrity of the North African country, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Egyptian top diplomat also underscored Egypt’s support for restoring the role of national state institutions to control Libya and the fight against terrorist organizations so that the security would be restored within a comprehensive vision.

The two sides also discussed ways to activate the political track to end the Libyan crisis, as well as the current preparations for the Berlin conference on Libya.

For his part, Salame appreciated the efforts made by Egypt to resolve the Libyan crisis and restore security and stability in the war-torn country.