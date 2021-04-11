UN Envoy meets with Emirati officials to discuss Libya and its future

The UN Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL ) Jan Kubis, concluded a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates from 8 to 10 April.

According to the official website of the United Nations mission, during this visit Special Envoy Kubis met with Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who examined the situation in Libya, including the positive development that led to the formation of a unified Government and a Presidential Council.

Ways to advance the implementation of the road map endorsed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) the holding of national elections on 24 December and the ceasefire agreement were also discussed.

The parties agreed that the newly elected Interim Authority of Libya should be supported in order to achieve unity, stability and prosperity.

The Special Envoy also met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Murr, and the diplomatic adviser to President Anwar Karzai.

Kubiš expressed the appreciation of the United Nations for the support of the United Arab Emirates for the dialogue processes in Libya and for the efforts of the United Nations to assist the Libyan people in their quest for a stable and democratic phase to end years of transition and move towards a unified, stable and sovereign Libya.

Special Envoy Kubiš also discussed the situation and developments in Libya in telephone talks with France’s new Special Envoy for Libya, Paul Soler, and separately with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.