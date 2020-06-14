Libya

UN Secretary General appalled by the scenes of Tarhouna mass graves in Libya

BY Libyan Express

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. [Photo: UN]
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday expressed his deep shock over the discovery of multiple mass graves in Libya in recent days, said a UN statement, adding that the majority of the graves are in Tarhouna, a town 65 km southeast of Tripoli.

“The secretary-general calls for a thorough and transparent investigation, and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. In particular, he calls on the authorities to secure the mass graves, identify the victims, establish causes of death and return the bodies to next of kin. The United Nations has offered support in this regard,” the statement said.

The secretary-general once again reminded all parties to the conflict in Libya of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“The secretary-general reiterates his call for an immediate end to the fighting in Libya in order to save lives and end civilian suffering. He welcomes the resumption of the work of the Libyan Joint Military Commission and hopes that a ceasefire will be agreed soon,” said the statement.

