UNHCR: The Libyan Coast Guard has rescued 6060 migrants since the beginning of the year

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Libyan Coast Guard has rescued 6060 refugees and illegal migrants en route to Europe so far this year.

UNHCR stated in its monthly update that 12 migrants had been rescued by local fishermen, as well as the arrival of multiple bodies at Al-Zawiya beaches, and expressed concern about a boat sinking off the coast of Libya with an undisclosed number of passengers.

In Al-Zawiya, Zawara, and Misrata, the UNHCR said its Ramadan food distribution campaign reached 5339 refugees, asylum seekers, and more than 1,400 families, with another 4000 expected in Al-Zawya, Zawara, and Misrata.

The UN noted that registration of refugees and asylum seekers is continuing, with 475 people registered last week, including 67 refugees from Sudan, Syria, South Africa, Eritrea, Palestine, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has reemphasized that it is against human rights laws to return migrants to Libya.

Since the eruption of the chaos that followed the 17 of February revolution in 2011, Libya has become a point of departure for thousands of migrants attempting to escape Africa and cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.