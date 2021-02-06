UNSMIL reiterates urgent call for foreign force to depart Libyan soil

In one of her last acts as Acting Special Representative of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams reiterated the UN’s calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

“In terms of size and numbers, I estimate them at about 20,000 occupying either totally or partially about ten bases on Libyan soil. The Libyans spoke, listen to them, they made it clear as they set a 90-day deadline for the foreign fighters to leave the country.” Williams stated while speaking to CNN.

The 90-day deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement expired recently and no moves have been seen on the ground for foreign forces and mercenaries to withdraw and return to their home countries.

“It was ambitious, but this does not make it less than a legitimate Libyan request or less binding on the countries and organizations that brought these mercenaries to Libya,” She added, emphasising once again the importance of granting Libyan people back their sovereignty over their own country.

She also added that the forces continue to operate with impunity in the country despite the Libyan people’s expressed desire and agreement to deport all foreign forces from their country.