Libya

US AFRICOM: 2000 Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are fighting for Haftar in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Russian mercenaries in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) revealed on Tuesday that 2000 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group had been fighting for Khalifa Haftar in Libya.

The director of the public relations department of AFRICOM Nicole Kirschmann told Libya February TV that the heavy presence of the Russian companies and mercenaries in the region destabilizes Africa.

Kirschmann added that Libya needs a political solution rather than the escalation of the mercenaries.

Russia’s Wagner Group is one of the most controversial private military firms among mercenary groups. It is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

