US AFRICOM Chief meets GNA officials in Libya’s Zuwara

BY Libyan Express

US AFRICOM Chief arrives in Zuwara Airport. [Photo: Social Media]
A closed meeting was held on Monday between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj, the US ambassador in Tripoli Richard Norland, and commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Gen. Stephen Townsend in Zuwara. 

The two US officials arrived at Zuwara Airport, west of Tripoli to discuss latest developments in the presence of Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and the military commander of the western region, Osama Juweili.

AFRICOM has been a partner to the GNA in Libya over the last years in anti-terrorism efforts and operations.

The US has also been condemning the Russian mercenaries’ presence in Libya as they are fighting for Khalifa Haftar’s forces against the legitimate government in Tripoli.

