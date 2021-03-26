Business

US controls major Syrian oil field, report says

BY Libyan Express
The US, despite largely withdrawing from Kurdish territory in northeastern Syria, has shown a keen interest in protecting oilfields there [Photo: AP]

Syrian Oil Minister Bassam Toma’a has revealed that around 90 per cent of Syrian oil is under the control of US forces, Aram News Network reported on Friday.

“The Americans and their followers are acting like pirates as they are targeting the Syrian oil wealth and oil supplies,” the Syrian regime minister asserted.

The minister added: “There is a promising future for the oil industry in the [Syrian] waters. We need tranquillity and stable logistic circumstances.”

He stated that the total direct and indirect losses of the Syrian oil sector had exceeded $92 billion, noting that what happened in Syria has never previously occurred regarding the exploitation of wealth and supplies.

It is worth noting that the oil ministry of the Bashar Al-Assad regime has signed contracts with the Russian oil firm Capital to explore oil off Tartus governorate’s coasts with an area of 2,250 km2.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Debaiba extends condolences to Egypt for tragic train accident

Libya

Violence against women in Benghazi continues with the kidnapping of Al-Burasi’s…

Libya

Customs work to resume in Ras Jedir after Libyan-Tunisian agreement

Selected

Libyan team defeated the hands of Tunisia in the country’s first international…

Submit a Correction

For: US controls major Syrian oil field, report says

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.