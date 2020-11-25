US reaffirms support for the National Oil Cooperation

In a statement from the US Embassy in Libya, the United States renewed its support for the NOC and commanded the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) for their swift and disciplined response to the surprising attack.

The statement also emphasised that any attempts by armed groups or militants on the National Oil Cooperation to pressure employees or prevent transparency are a direct obstruction to the stabilization of Libya and the process of reestablishing peace for the Libyan people.

The attempted attack, took place in the NOC headquarters on Monday, November 23rd, where unknown armed militants attempted to take the building by charging the outer fence and firing their weapons, according to a statement from the National Oil Cooperation.

In the statement, the cooperation also said the incident which was described as a terrorist attack, was reported to the office of the Attorney General to identify and find those related to attempted take-over to take all needed measures to protect oil institutes and prevent any further attacks from occurring.

The oil company concluded its statement by praising the PFG for their reaction under pressure and protection of the institution as reinforcements were immediately called on-site and the outlaws were stopped and thrown off the premises without any casualties or damage to the proper