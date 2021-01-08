US-Sponsored program conducts healthcare workshops

Bab Al-Tamkeen, a USAID-sponsored Libya Public Financial Management conducted two virtual workshops on January 3-6 on the Operational Plans for primary health care (PHC) for the municipalities of Sabha and AL Ghreifa.

The goal of the workshops is to improve the efficiency of the delivery of basic health services at the primary level and to give the municipalities operational and supervisory roles to effectively manage this bundle of healthcare services.

The plan of the PHC also outlines primary healthcare coverage standards and performance improvement indicators to improve the cost efficiency of the proposed package.

Bab Al Tamkeen is also constructing a cost-effective plan for long term investments that will improve healthcare services through the evaluation of primary care services in eighteen pilot municipalities, which were selected according to geographical factors, the impact of the population census on service levels, and the degree of homogeneity in the delivery of health services.

The workshops addressed the first phase of the operational plan which includes training for how regional staff in the selected municipalities should collect and document data primary health services delivered in the selected PHC clinics, determine infrastructure readiness, monitor medicine and medical supplies, authenticate services provided, and classify patient data.

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic was also a priority at the workshops as adjustments were presented to include suggested Covid-19 treatment at the primary healthcare level, such as potentially providing PCR testing kits and personal protective equipment.

The second phase of the Operational Plan will tackle the transfer of primary healthcare services management to the municipalities, supervision of the consumption of medicines and other medical supplies.

The development of a cohesive patient database will also be included in the second phase as well as the preparation of structured expenditure plans, preparation of cost structure study, monitoring of staff performance on service delivery indicators and evaluation of clinic readiness

according to service coverage criteria.

Bab Al Tamkeen is a 5-year initiative of USAID in Libya that provides technical assistance and capacity building at national and municipal levels to strengthen Libya’s public financial management, revitalize the electricity sector, improve the delivery of key public services, and

stimulate job and private sector growth.