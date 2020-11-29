Williams: People who stand in the way of peace, will pay the price

Acting Special Representative of the United Nations, Stephanie Williams said that great progress was achieved in the Libyan political dialogue forum, and the talks witnessed overcoming 70% of difficulties to reach the solution the Libyan people seek.

“All the Libyan parties now speak the language of peace instead of war, and the Libyan people are United through discussions on the future of their country, and those who hinder the political process must understand that they have to pay the price of their actions, and all those who stand in the way of the political settlement in Libya must be held accountable.”

Williams also said this last Wednesday that while progress is being made, the situation in Libya is still dangerous and fragile, stressing the need for participants to find common ground to move forward with the political settlement process.

She stressed that Libyans continue to suffer from a decline in “Living standards”, coupled with “lack of services, economic deterioration, a severe banking crisis and divisions in sovereign and financial institutions”.

She added that all this “Directly affects ordinary Libyan citizens, a record number of whom are in need of humanitarian aid”.

Participants continued discussions virtually this last Wednesday and made proposals on possible mechanisms for the selection criteria and the process to manage the preliminary stage before the elections set to take place in December of 2021.

The UN representative concluded by stating that the members of the forum will continue to seek a solution that guarantees transparency for the Libyan people to select a unified government.