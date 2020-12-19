Libya

Williams: This is your process and you have to protect it.

UN Representative warns against hateful media campaigns misinforming the public

BY Libyan Express

Williams reminds members of the dialogue forum of the importance of their work. [Photo: UNSMIL]
Representative Williams reminded participants of the importance of protecting the dialogue forum as it is the process for the prosperity of Libya led by the voice of the Libyan people.

Williams described the campaigns on social media against the dialogue forum as “dangerous” and aim to target the civil process of the LDPF through lies and misinformation.

“This is your process and you have the main responsibility to protect it. I urge you not to engage in or encourage such destructive attempts that aim to disrupt your efforts and deny the Libyan people a unique opportunity for peace and prosperity.”

During the meeting, it was also announced that a Legal Committee for the 2021 elections was established and that members of this committee will be declared in the upcoming days and they will be tasked with the work on the necessary arrangements for the upcoming national election.

Representative Williams closed the meeting by praising the spirit of unity that dominated it and thanking members for their passionate and well-thought-out participation.

