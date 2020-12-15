Williams updates Mayors on progress made in the LPDF

This week, the representative for the united nations support mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams met with a group of mayors from various Libyan districts and cities to update them on the progress being made in the Libyan Political Dialogue forum.

The meeting addressed ongoing developments on the political, military and economic tracks and in turn, the mayors expressed their appreciation for being updated and expressed their support for the national elections next year, urging the representation to speed up the transition.

The UN-Backed dialogue forum faced yet another challenge yesterday as a considerable number of members threatened to walk out as a result of the UN-proposed amendments to the voting mechanism on executive authority that would exclude some and favour others.

The majority of the LPDF members expressed their desire to move forward to the second voting round after the first one ended with 55% of the vote going to the second voting mechanism.