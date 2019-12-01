140 illegal migrants deported to their countries from Libya

An immigration reception center in the southern Libyan city of Al-Kufra said last Thursday it had deported 140 illegal immigrants to their home countries.

“140 illegal immigrants of the center have been deported to Chad and Sudan,” the center said in a statement.

The illegal immigrants have been deported in coordination with the governments of their home countries, the statement said.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe from Libya as the country has been mired in insecurity and chaos since 2011.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over 600,000 illegal immigrants are in Libya, “many of whom are in need of assistance especially as conflict continues.”