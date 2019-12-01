140 illegal migrants deported to their countries from Libya

By Libyan Express

A group of migrants resettled in Rwanda from Libya. [Photo: Archive]
An immigration reception center in the southern Libyan city of Al-Kufra said last Thursday it had deported 140 illegal immigrants to their home countries.

“140 illegal immigrants of the center have been deported to Chad and Sudan,” the center said in a statement.

The illegal immigrants have been deported in coordination with the governments of their home countries, the statement said.

Related Posts

Erdoğan: Agreement with Libya’s GNA to go through Parliament for…

Libya’s coastguards rescue 200 illegal immigrants off the coast

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe from Libya as the country has been mired in insecurity and chaos since 2011.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over 600,000 illegal immigrants are in Libya, “many of whom are in need of assistance especially as conflict continues.”

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Erdoğan: Agreement with Libya’s GNA to go through Parliament for endorsement

Libya

Libya’s coastguards rescue 200 illegal immigrants off the coast

Libya

Greece, Egypt angered by Libya-Turkey maritime cooperation MoU

Business

Libya’s NOC confirms resumption of production at El Feel oilfield

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept