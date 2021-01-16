Business

17% expected increase in Afriqiyah Airways tickets

Due to increase in fuel prices, state owned airline planes to increase ticket prices for international and domestic flights

BY Libyan Express

Libyan airline to increase ticket prices to compensate for the increase in fuel value. [Photo: Internet]
The state-owned airline, Afriqiyah Airways has reportedly increased ticket prices by 17 per cent, including all domestic and international flights.

According to Sada, an economic newspaper, the company came to the decision to increase ticket value due to the increase in fuel prices.

The new fuel prices are valued at 0.391 dinars per gallon for domestic flights, 0.781 dinars per gallon for foreign flights, and 1.426 dinars per gallon for charter flights.

Before the 2011 revolution, Afriqiyah Airways was the leading airline in Libya with international flights to over 25 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, however, it has since been struggling to regain business as a result of the continued civil unrest in the country.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libya to begin vaccinating against Covid-19 in May

Libya

Reading attacker classified as an extremist, sentenced to life in prison

Libya

Lockerbie appeal rejected by Scottish courts

Selected

Trump receives award for normalisation efforts between Israel and Morocco

Submit a Correction

For: 17% expected increase in Afriqiyah Airways tickets

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.