17% expected increase in Afriqiyah Airways tickets
Due to increase in fuel prices, state owned airline planes to increase ticket prices for international and domestic flights
The state-owned airline, Afriqiyah Airways has reportedly increased ticket prices by 17 per cent, including all domestic and international flights.
According to Sada, an economic newspaper, the company came to the decision to increase ticket value due to the increase in fuel prices.
The new fuel prices are valued at 0.391 dinars per gallon for domestic flights, 0.781 dinars per gallon for foreign flights, and 1.426 dinars per gallon for charter flights.
Before the 2011 revolution, Afriqiyah Airways was the leading airline in Libya with international flights to over 25 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, however, it has since been struggling to regain business as a result of the continued civil unrest in the country.
