Libya

17 Feb Revolution tenth-anniversary celebrations commence

Ten years since the Revolution that changed the course of Libyan history, crowds flood the country's capitol in celebration

BY Libyan Express

Martyr’s Square is expected to be packed with people carrying the colours red, green and black in upcoming days. [Photo: AFP]
Yesterday marked the beginning of grand celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the Feb 17 Revolution in 2011.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the memorial torch in Martyr’s Square in the presence of the head of the outgoing Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Serraj.

Al-Serraj unveiled the monument of the martyr which had words memorialising the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and blood to their homeland ten years ago.

The crowds in attendance had the opportunity to witness a spectacular parade put together by the ministry of interior, the red crescent, the scouts and their guides among others all carrying signs that express patriotic joy, call for the unity of the country and advocate for reconciliation and peace.

Fireworks exploded into the air decorating Libya’s skies while ships at the ports launched their loud horns in an expression of joy and celebration for this historic occasion.

Crowds continue to flood into the capital from nearby cities to partake in the long-awaited celebration that will mark ten years since the revolution that changed the course of Libya’s modern history.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Tripoli for the first time since the election

Libya

Menfi and Saleh discuss the formation of a new government

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister begins vetting candidates for the new government

Libya

Thousands of students return to school after a year-long hiatus

Submit a Correction

For: 17 Feb Revolution tenth-anniversary celebrations commence

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.