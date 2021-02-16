17 Feb Revolution tenth-anniversary celebrations commence

Yesterday marked the beginning of grand celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the Feb 17 Revolution in 2011.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the memorial torch in Martyr’s Square in the presence of the head of the outgoing Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Serraj.

Al-Serraj unveiled the monument of the martyr which had words memorialising the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and blood to their homeland ten years ago.

The crowds in attendance had the opportunity to witness a spectacular parade put together by the ministry of interior, the red crescent, the scouts and their guides among others all carrying signs that express patriotic joy, call for the unity of the country and advocate for reconciliation and peace.

Fireworks exploded into the air decorating Libya’s skies while ships at the ports launched their loud horns in an expression of joy and celebration for this historic occasion.

Crowds continue to flood into the capital from nearby cities to partake in the long-awaited celebration that will mark ten years since the revolution that changed the course of Libya’s modern history.