Libya

172 migrants drown off Libyan coast after boat capsizes

BY Libyan Express
The shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route, where about 350 migrants have died this year. [Photo: AP]

According to the United Nations (UN), 172 migrants are believed to have drowned off the Libyan coast in the past few days.

This came in a tweet by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Thursday, in which it referred to receiving reports about migrant boats that sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Reports confirmed that the second boat carrying 130 migrants had sunk, stating that French non-governmental organisation SOS Méditerranée found tens of bodies.

As for the third rubber boat carrying 40 migrants, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli at a UN news conference confirmed that it is missing and that efforts to locate it are ongoing.

The IOM official revealed that she believes 172 migrants have lost their lives in the past few days, while accusing countries of failing to respond to the distress calls from the immigrants.

Msehli confirmed that the death toll in the Mediterranean alone rose to 500 people, almost three times as many recorded fatalities as last year.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Norland told Haftar to end his offensive on Tripoli

Selected

Turkey rejects Biden calling Armenian events of 1915 ‘genocide’

Business

Libya put oil refineries strategy in transition

Libya

The Pentagon strongly opposes all foreign military activities in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: 172 migrants drown off Libyan coast after boat capsizes

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.