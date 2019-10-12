189 migrants evacuated from Libya to Rwanda, UNHCR says

By Libyan Express

Illegal migrants at a detention center in Libya. [Photo: Internet]
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday that 189 refugees had been evacuated from Libya to Rwanda.

The “189 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya are now safe in the Gashora Transit Center while solution sought,” UNHCR tweeted.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe because of insecurity and chaos in the North African country.

