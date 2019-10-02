31 Europe-bound migrants intercepted by Libyan coastguards

Libya’s coast guard has intercepted 31 Europe-bound illegal migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Tuesday’s statement by spokesman Ayoub Qassim said the rubber boat with 31 African migrants was stopped on Sunday off the western city of Sabratha.

Sabratha is one of the biggest launching points for migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean Sea.

Qassim says the migrants were taken to a detention center in the western town of Zawiya.

He also said the coast guard arrested 15 Tunisian fishermen allegedly for illegal fishing in Libya’s waters.

There was no immediate comment from Tunisia’s authorities about this matter.