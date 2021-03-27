World

32 killed as two trains collide in Egypt

Two trains collided north of the Egyptian city of Sohag on Friday. While authorities in Egypt have launched a rescue operation, preliminary statements put the death toll at 32

BY Libyan Express
People inspect the damage after two trains have collided near the city of Sohag, Egypt. [Photo: Reuter]

Two trains collided in Egypt today causing 32 deaths and dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag, Reuters reported the railway authority saying.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

The Ministry of Health said at least 32 people were killed and 66 injured as a result of the crash.

In his first statement on the incident later on Friday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said he has instructed the relevant authorities to swiftly transfer the injured to hospitals for urgent care.

“The prime minister ordered the relevant officials to move immediately to the scene, to provide the necessary support, and to quickly deal with the situation there,” local media cited the cabinet as saying.

Videos and images shared by social media users showed graphic scenes of attempts to rescue some injured passengers from inside the carriages, with victims screaming for help.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Selected

Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill into law

Selected

Biden Adm: Limits on immigrants dependent on the government will no longer be imposed

Selected

French courts historically sentence former president to jail for corruption

World

The US crosses the devastating milestone of 500,000 Covid-related deaths

Submit a Correction

For: 32 killed as two trains collide in Egypt

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.