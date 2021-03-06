37 million dollars worth of Cannabis seized en route to Libya
A record breaking amount of cannabis was seized on its way to Libya by Niger's anti-drug trafficking apparatus
Niger’s anti-drugs trafficking agency reported that they have seized a record-breaking shipment of cannabis worth 37 million dollars on its way to Libya.
The shipment was estimated to weigh around 17 tonnes and originated from Lebanon.
A speaker for the agency said that the traffickers had planned to transport the drugs in trucks using the desert town of Agadez, an area notoriously known for being a hub for smugglers and human traffickers.
He added that 11 Nigerians and two Algerians were arrested in connection with the case.
It is the largest cannabis seizure in Niger’s history and the first shipment of drugs known to have come from Lebanon,
This is just days after Libya’s ministry of interior seized over 40KG worth of cannabis in an orchestrated raid on a known dealer’s house after thorough investigation and questioning.
