Libyan coastguards deny reports of drowned migrants

The Libyan coastguards on Sunday denied reports about more than 50 illegal immigrants drowning off the country’s coast.

“The news that more than 50 immigrants have drowned off the Libyan coast is untrue. All the immigrants on the boat have been rescued,” Libyan Navy spokesman Ayob Qassim told reporters.

He added that immediately after receiving this news, coast guards patrols headed towards the site of the mentioned boat.

“The search operation continued until dawn and involved three boats. The patrol members did not stop until the boat was found and all the immigrants on board have been rescued. The rescue operation took 24 hours,” the spokesman explained.