Libya

69th independence day celebrations commence in Martyrs Square

A torch was lit in Martyrs' square to mark the commencement of celebrations for Libya's 69th independence day

BY Libyan Express

A torch is lit in celebration for Libya’s independence day. [Photo: GAC]
The celebration for the 69th independence day began yesterday with the lighting of the celebratory torch to mark Libya’s declaration of independence nearly seventy years ago.

The national anthem proceeded the torch lighting, followed by a march in Martyrs’ Square that involved many patriotic parties including the Scouts, the Red Crescent, the Copper Division of the Ministry of Interior, emergency and ambulance services and the head of the General Authority for Culture Hassan Wanis.

Wanis congratulated the nation and the public on this grand occasion asserting that the country was now firmly on the road to freedom and establishing a civil democratic state and expressing his gratitude for all parties for contributing to the success of the ceremony.

It has always been announced by the General Authority for Culture that today, the 24th, will witness an extraordinary celebration in the square to mark this historic occasion.

It is worth mentioning that next year, on the 70th anniversary of Libya’s independence, Libya’s first general elections are set to take place, according to the designated plans by the united nations and Libyan Political dialogue forum.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

35 members of parliament released from their posts

Libya

LPDF launches legal committee for 2021 general elections

Libya

Italian Prime Minister meets with Khalifa Haftar

Libya

UNSMIL slams efforts to terrorize the NOC

Submit a Correction

For: 69th independence day celebrations commence in Martyrs Square

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.