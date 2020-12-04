Libya

A child killed and two injured leaving school

Leaving their exams after school, children fell victim to stray bullets from nearby armed conflicts

BY Libyan Express

The children were still in their uniform when the attack took place outside their school. [Photo: Archives]
Sources report that a child was killed and two others were badly wounded while leaving their school after their exams for the day concluded as a result of armed clashes in the city of Al Ajaylat. 

The attack led to the killing of a 16-year-old boy, Musab Jum’a Dawah Bin Masoud and the critical injury of two others, the children still in uniform as they had just left their final exams in school.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) offered its condolences to the family of the deceased and strongly condemned the brutal attack on the innocent children,  demanding an immediate and transparent investigation into this heinous attack and to swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.

