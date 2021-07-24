World

A new Covid-19 variant detected in the UK

The variant, known as B.1.621, has been detected in sixteen positive Covid-19 cases thus far

BY Libyan Express

Variants of the deadly virus continue to surface as life slowly returned to normal, public health officials keep urging the public to maintain social distancing rules as the virus is far from being exterminated.  [Photo: AFP]
Public Health England (PHE) said that a new strain of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 virus has been discovered in England, with 16 confirmed cases so far.

Public health officials are presently doing research on the variant identified as B.1.621.

According to a statement from Public Health England: “To far, sixteen confirmed cases of B.1.621 have been found across the UK, with the bulk of these related to international travel.”

“At this time, no evidence of community transmission has been found in the United Kingdom.” PHE continued.  “There is also no indication that this variation causes more severe illness or reduces the effectiveness of the vaccinations presently in use.

It comes as PHE published new data showing cases of the Delta variant has risen by 33,,716 since last week, bringing the total to 286,765.

The variant now accounts for 99% of all cases in the UK.

PHE is actively investigating the new strain of the deadly virus that is causing the worldwide health catastrophe but emphasized that there is no indication that the new variation renders vaccinations less effective or causes more severe disease.

As of now, the worldwide total for Covid-19-related fatalities exceeds 4.1 million, with the number of cases reported since the virus’s breakout reaching 194 million and approaching 200 million by the day.

