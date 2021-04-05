Abela announces upcoming reopening of Maltese embassy and the return of its airlines to Libya

A joint press conference was held today with Libya’s prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba and his Maltese counterpart Robert Abela who confirmed that the Maltese embassy will be returning to Libya shortly and that his government looks forward to supporting Libya and its new authority.

Prime Minister Robert Abela of Malta expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome he received and the high – profile delegation to him in the capital, Tripoli today stressing the history of relations with Libya and his aspiration to develop them to cover all areas.

At the joint press conference with the President of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba held in the Council of Ministers in Tripoli, Abella said: “We hope that our joint cooperation will extend to all areas, particularly in the fight against illegal migration, investment and the eradication of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Abella announced that the Maltese Embassy and Consulate would be opened in the next few years as a bridge to communicate with the Libyans, as well as the return of Maltese airlines. ”

Abella renewed Malta’s full support for the Government of National Unity and expanded areas of cooperation in the area of security in order to achieve security and stability for the two countries, as Libya is the central and important State in the Mediterranean region. ”

The Prime Minister of Malta also expressed his country’s aspiration to restore the nature of banking services between the two countries.

For his part, the President of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba, announced an agreement with the Prime Minister of Malta to facilitate the visa procedure for Libyan citizens from Tripoli.