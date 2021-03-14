Libya

African Union expresses readiness to work with Libya’s Government of National Unity

African Union joins the international welcome being received by Libya's newly confirmed Government of National Unity

BY Libyan Express

The AU  Commission expressed its readiness to support Libya in its upcoming stages of change. [Photo: Internet]
The chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Fakih extended his congratulations to members of Libya’s newly confirmed government of national unity on receiving the vote of confidence from the Libyan parliament last week.

In a statement, the African Union joined the voices of many countries and international organizations in welcoming the GNU and hailing it as a sign of change towards peace and progress in Libya after a decade of division and chaos.

Fakih added that the African Union is ready to cooperate and support Libya’s new government in whichever way it can.

Libya’s Government of National Unity was granted the vote of confidence by the parliament last week with an overwhelming majority.

The Prime Minister, his cabinet and members of the presidential council are set to take their oath of office tomorrow in Tobruk.

