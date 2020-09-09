AFRICOM confirms to Libya’s Defense Minister support for counterterrorism efforts

The US AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend and Ambassador Richard Norland discussed key security issues with Libya’s Minister of Defense Libya’s Government of National Accord, including issues of counterterrorism efforts and security sector reform.

During his visit to Tunisia on Wednesday, US Africa Command Commander Stephen Townsend and the US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, discussed recent political and security developments in Libya.

“During the meeting, the two spoke via video conference call with newly-appointed Libyan Minister of Defense Salah Eddine al-Namrush to reiterate US support for continued intra-Libyan dialogue under the U.N.-led process.” The US embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that General Townsend and Ambassador Norland also conveyed US support for Libya’s counter-terrorism efforts, security sector reform, and calls for a lasting ceasefire, de-escalation of forces in central Libya, and the departure of all foreign military and mercenary forces from Libya.