Afriqiyah Airways to resume flights to Tunis

Afriqiyah Airways, has announced it will resume its services from Libya to Tunis after the end of Ramadan.

Fights between Libya and Tunisia have been halted several times since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

The air link with Tunis is invaluable for Libyans seeking medical care, international flights or just a break.

Afriqiyah Airways is insisting that all passengers must have had a negative coronavirus PCR test within 72 hours of their flights.