After a 7 year hiatus, flights between Liby and Tunis resume

Tunisair confirmed that it had resumed flights to Libya after a seven-year hiatus caused by the country’s turmoil and instability.

The Tunisian airliner said in a statement that the flight left Carthage Airport on Monday for Benina Airport in Benghazi, and that the return flight would arrive at Carthage Airport at 5 p.m.

Tunisair’s management decided on Saturday to resume flights on May 17th, with one regular flight to Tripoli (Tunis-Mitiga-Tunis) and three weekly flights to Benghazi (Tunis- Benina-Tunis).

The company stated that the number of flights will be increased in the coming months. All travelers intending to come to Tunis must have had a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their flights.

Last month’s flight back to Matiqa airports was rescheduled for 15 May by Air Tunisia. The decision to postpone was made due to the worsening epidemiological situation and the slow movement of passengers between Libya and Tunisia during Ramadan, according to the statement.